Most Arab states are quick to deny any official or covert ties with Israel, but were unable to keep the lid on their dealings with Tel Aviv for too long. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu himself has gone on record revealing that his country maintains unofficial ties with a broad range of Arab states.

We gathered them into a list for you.

1. Saudi Arabia

On September 7 2017, the official Arabic-language Israeli radio reported: "An Emir of the Saudi royal court visited the country secretly and discussed with senior Israeli officials the idea of pushing forward regional peace."

The mysterious visitor was later confirmed to be none other than Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman himself, according to an Israeli official who spoke to AFP anonymously.

But Saudi Arabia’s ties to Israel run deeper than that. In October 2018, Saudi Arabia reportedly purchased over $250 million-worth of spy equipment from Israel, according to an exclusive report from Al-Khaleej Online. The deal, mediated by the US and included training a Saudi team in operating state-of-the-art espionage equipment, as well as strategic military exchanges.

The Saudi Crown Prince has also previously stated that Israelis are entitled to live peacefully on their own land, in an interview. This is in spite of Saudi Arabia's insistence that normalising relations with Israel requires Israeli withdrawal from Arab lands captured in the 1967 Arab-Israeli war.

2. UAE

Following a secret meeting in the US between Emirati, Israeli and American security officials on Iran, Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyanl Nahyan, the UAE’s top diplomat, tweeted a link to an article titled "Islam’s reformation: an Arab-Israeli alliance is taking shape in the Middle East".

But this has been a long time in the making.

In August 2018, the UAE contracted the secretive Israeli NSO Group to spy on dissidents, turning their phones into surveillance devices through the use of spyware. The same hacking collective would later be used by Saudi Arabia to surveil and assassinate Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Soon after, while Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu visited Oman in late October 2018, Israeli Minister of Culture Miri Regev was on a four-day visit to Abu Dhabi.

Regev is a hardline conservative with a reputation for racist, provocative statements even within Israel. She was welcomed by local officials and given a tour of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque alongside UAE officials the next day.

The Israeli minister has often been the subject of controversy, posting a video featuring genocidal chants like, "may your village be burned", and calling migrants "a cancer".

During Regev's visit, Israel’s national anthem, Hatikvah, was played for the first time in Abu Dhabi. In the same month, UAE Ambassador Yousef al Otaiba spoke at a summit in New York, alongside Yossi Cohen, director of Israel's Mossad spy agency, and Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al Jubeir.

He would later meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a 'chance encounter' at a restaurant in May 2018, where they discussed Iran in depth.

"Gulf countries, Israel and the countries in the immediate vicinity are the ones at immedi­ate risk [from Iran]," he said.

3. Egypt

Throughout the 1950s and 1960s, Egyptian President Gamal Abdel Nasser’s Egypt maintained, “no peace with Israel, no recognition of Israel, no negotiations with it” — a rallying cry that most Arab countries would adhere to for decades. But not Egypt.

Today, Egypt and Israel share a close relationship. In coordination with Egyptian authorities, Israel regularly carries out airstrikes in northern Sinai.

Security cooperation notwithstanding, Israel exports natural gas to Egypt after a $15 billion deal signed in 2018.

Egypt’s top generals have worked closely with their Israeli counterparts since the Camp David accords of 1978. Egyptian security forces work with Israel to enforce restrictions on movement in and out of the Gaza Strip, while Egyptian and Israeli intelligence cooperate actively.

4. Jordan

Israel and Jordan have straightforward ties. Israel needs Jordan as a security buffer, and Jordan needs Israel's water and economic stability.