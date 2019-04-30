The US Defense Department announced on Monday it would deploy around 320 additional troops to the southern border with Mexico to support immigration officials.

Pentagon spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Jamie Davis said the troops would assist with transporting migrants, monitoring the welfare of migrants in custody and providing heating and meals.

The troops are not tasked to perform any law enforcement functions.

"In any situation that requires DoD personnel to be in proximity to migrants, DHS (Department of Homeland Security) law enforcement personnel will be present to conduct all custodial and law enforcement functions," Davis said.

TRT World'sHarry Horton has more on the story.