Top American and Chinese officials are meeting this week and next in what is apparently a final push to settle a year-long dispute over bilateral trade.

The US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and China’s Vice Premier Liu He are meeting in Beijing on Wednesday and will follow it up with another round of talks starting on May 8 in Washington.

The world’s two largest economies differ over import duties, subsidies, currency control, intellectual property and cybersecurity.

But the differences also stem from China’s bid to become a global power by projecting its military and financial might.

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who is also part of the American delegation, told The New York Times earlier this week that both sides are looking to reach an agreement.

“We’ve made a lot of progress,” he said.

The fear of a full blown trade war has receded in recent weeks as both sides have made concessions.

Early last month, Beijing banned the production of the synthetic opioid fentanyl, which has fuelled the drug overdose crisis in the US.

Now the US administration is reportedly dropping its key demand from the talks - that China stops the alleged cyber theft of trade secrets, a charge Chinese officials deny.

How it started?

In June 2018, US President Donald Trump slapped tariffs on $50 billion worth of imports from China, saying Beijing’s economic policies resulted in the loss of American jobs.

Trump has long complained about the growing trade deficit, the difference between the import and export of goods, between the two countries.

The US trade gap with China rose to more than $419 billion in 2018, meaning Americans use more Chinese products than vice versa.

Later in the year, Trump imposed a 10 percent levy on another $200 billion worth of Chinese imports. He also threatened to increase that tax to 25 percent if an agreement favourable to the US wasn’t reached soon.

China retaliated by imposing a set of taxes on American cars and politically sensitive agricultural produce such as soybeans.

Even though the US economy remains healthy, the trade war has cast a shadow over the global economy and rattled financial markets.

What are the sticking points?

The two sides agreed to kick start talks after Trump and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, met in Buenos Aires on December 1 last year.

Trump postponed his threat to increase duties on Chinese imports and gave negotiators up till March 1 to strike a deal. The deadline was later extended.

But back and forth visits by trade delegates to the US and China have yet to produce a breakthrough because of the many technical matters that need to be sorted out.