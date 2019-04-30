The CEO of Boeing defended the company's safety record and declined to take any more than partial blame for two deadly crashes of its best-selling plane even while saying Monday that the company has nearly finished an update that "will make the airplane even safer."

Chairman and CEO Dennis Muilenburg took reporters' questions for the first time since accidents involving the Boeing 737 MAX in Indonesia and Ethiopia killed 346 people and plunged Boeing into its deepest crisis in years.

Muilenburg said that Boeing followed the same design and certification process it has always used to build safe planes, and he denied that the MAX was rushed to market.

"As in most accidents, there are a chain of events that occurred," he said, referring to the Lion Air crash on October 29 and the March 10 crash of an Ethiopian Airlines MAX. "It's not correct to attribute that to any single item."

The CEO said Boeing provided steps that should be taken in response to problems like those encountered by pilots of the planes that crashed. "In some cases those procedures were not completely followed," he said.

The news conference, held after Boeing's annual meeting in Chicago, came as new questions have arisen around the MAX, which has been grounded worldwide since mid-March.

Southwest Airlines said over the weekend that Boeing did not disclose that a feature on the 737, an indicator to warn pilots about the kind of sensor failures that occurred in both accidents, was turned off on the Max. Southwest said it found out only after the first crash of the Lion Air MAX.

Boeing said the feature only worked if airlines bought a related one that's optional, and in any case the plane could fly safely without it.

Separately, published reports said that federal regulators and congressional investigators are examining safety allegations relating to the MAX that were raised by about a dozen purported whistleblowers.

The Boeing event occurred on the same day that the Federal Aviation Administration convened a week-long meeting in Seattle of aviation regulators from around the world to review the FAA's certification of MCAS, a key flight-control system on the MAX.

A spokesman said the FAA will share its technical knowledge with other regulators, but their approval is not needed before the plane resumes flying in the US.

Software upgrade

Boeing has conceded that in both accidents, MCAS was triggered by faulty readings from a single sensor and pushed the planes' noses down.

Pilots were unable to control the planes although the Ethiopian Airlines crew followed some of the steps that Boeing recommended to recover.