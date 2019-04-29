PULWAMA, India-administered Kashmir — Bashir Ahmad Gogjoo visits three different graveyards to offer prayers for his son.

The 60-year-old is unsure which grave in three separate burial grounds belongs to his son, Shakir.

Twenty year old Shakir Ahmad Gogjoo was killed in a ‘gunfight’ with Indian armed forces in June 2017, barely two months after he had joined the ranks of rebels fighting India's rule in disputed Kashmir. The Himalayan region is claimed in full by Pakistan and India, but administered in parts by the two nuclear-armed arch rivals since the partition of the subcontinent in 1947 and after the United Nations brokered a ceasefire.

Shakir, an undergraduate student, was killed in a shootout not far from his house along with his two affiliates, Majid Mir and Irshad Ahmad.

The Indian army and police personnel overpowered the poorly trained rebels, using an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) to blast a residential house where they had allegedly taken refuge.

On a recent rainy day, TRT World visited Shakir’s family in Kakapora town, in volatile south Kashmir, some 25 kilometres from the summer capital Srinagar. The feeling of despair and gloom seemed to have set in permanantly in their newly-built house.

Shakir's father Bashir and his mother, Shamima Begum, say their only regret is that "they were not able to see the body" of their son.

“After he joined Mujahideen [rebels], we knew he will achieve martyrdom,” Bashir, who sports salt-and-pepper stubble, says. “They [India's army] killed him, but they should not have mutilated his body.”

A day after the intense shootout, Bashir says he was called in by the local police, asked to take the body of his son.

“I asked them where my son was, they alluded to three shrouds,” he says, while consoling his wife whose eyes well up with tears.

“Curious, I went closer to the shrouds. When I opened the one believed to be that of my son, there were only bones and burnt flesh. I broke down. I asked them how did they know it was my son’s body. They kept saying that it was.”

Shakir’s family and local residents claim that the three rebels, purportedly affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Toiba militant outfit, were first gunned down and then their bodies were tossed into the burning house.

“We had no option. We buried the broken bones and burnt flesh in our graveyard,” Bashir says. “I can’t say with certainty that the mortal remains we buried in the grave were that of Shakir.”

Since the other two rebels who fought and died alongside Shakir also hailed from south Kashmir, Bashir visits the three burial sites where the dismembered bodies of the three comrades were lowered into separate graves.

“My husband [Bashir] goes to offer prayers at all the three graveyards to ensure blessing reaches the deceased soul of Shakir,” Begum says, adding that the mother of another slain fighter believes her son ended up in the Kakapora graveyard, where Shakir's remains are believed to be resting.

"The mother of martyred Mujahid from Aghaspora told me that her son came in her dreams, told her he was not the one who was buried there, and that he was lying in Kakapora," Begum tells TRT World.

Bashir and Begum have picked some soil from one of the graves and brought it home.

“This gives us solace. There is fragrance. It keeps Shakir alive in our hearts,” Begum says.

TRT World emailed questions to the Indian army’s defence spokesman regarding the allegations of mutilation of bodies levelled by the families, local residents and also a top pro-India politician, but had received no response by the time this story was published.

Mehbooba Mufti, a pro-India politician and former chief minister of India-administered Kashmir, recently criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government for allowing the mutilation of Kashmiri rebels.