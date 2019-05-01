Patience and determination are the two virtues the Sudanese people are proud of. And combined with kareem, an Arabic word for generosity, it has become a force to reckon with during the ongoing protests in Khartoum.

A build-up over four months starting December 2018 led to the protest gaining formal shape and recognition on April 6. It was on that morning that 27 year-old Beeko decided to quit his job in Khartoum and join the sit-in outside the Defence Ministry, along with thousands of other Sudanese - old and young.

“When I arrived here the first day, we weren’t expecting many people to show up - but I was shocked and equally buoyed when I saw the numbers that had turned up.” He has been at the protest every single day since.

Five days later on April 11, Omar al Bashir, with his iron-fisted autocracy of nearly 30 years was ousted from office. With his stepping down one would have thought the people’s demand for change was satiated, but for thousands like Beeko this was just the beginning of that change.

“We have had no respite from difficulty over the past 30 years under Bashir, no progress - corruption money was the only thing that has increased - our agricultural industry has suffered, almost all industry has suffered, and the abundant resources that we were so proud of, have not been allowed to benefit the common man,” says 66-year-old Joda, who has been attending the protest since it began.

On April 20, nearly $7 million in cash were recovered from the residence of the former president.

Speaking of generosity, Joda says: “There used to be a time when Sudanese people gave freely of their food and care. I feel in recent times the oppression and hardship brought on by the regime chipped away at that generosity. The revolution has allowed that to be born again amongst us… we can now see more of it all around through the unity of the protestors.”

At the protest, there is no elbow room. The heat and dust are relentless but the streets around the Defence Ministry are lined with people from all walks of life offering not only their time, but also water and food.

Queues outside the makeshift medical tent trickle in. Young qualified volunteer nurses and doctors administer free basic medical assistance to protestors who’ve either been injured or are suffering from heat and exhaustion. It’s 41C in the day but by nightfall it changes drastically to 27C. The crowd however, remains unchanged.

With every group of people leaving, the crowd is equally replenished by more groups entering, loud cheers all around as they walk into the cordoned area with an almost roster-like precision that allows this relay to continue.

Volunteers from various student and professional groups are on a security roster - frisking every person entering and searching bags, confiscating pockets mirrors, glass bottles and other items that could be used dangerously.

“By the grace of God, this protest we believe has had a long and thus-far successful and peaceful run mainly because we are looking out for each other,” Beeko says.