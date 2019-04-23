Since the fall of Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir in a military coup on April 11, civilian protesters and the Transitional Military Council have been in a tussle over who gets to rule.

Sudanese protesters want a civilian-led government to preside over a two-year transitional period until elections can be held to decide on a new leader. They have called on the military to hand over power as soon as possible.

It’s hard to determine, who will win the struggle but that hasn’t stopped two Gulf nations in particular from continuing to send money into the country.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE have pledged to send Sudan $3 billion in aid, giving its new rulers access to vast amounts of cash to ensure the countries smooth running for the time being.

However, protesters on the streets, view that aid with suspicion, with fears that the money comes with strings attached.

After decades of sanctions, and the secession of oil-rich South Sudan, Sudan’s economy has been reeling, but that has not stopped investment. Notably, Turkey has been involved in a number of aid and investment projects in the country.

Ties between the Saudi Arabia-UAE alliance and Turkey have been frosty over a number of issues, such as the former’s role in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in October 2018, as well as their support for dictators in the Middle East, such as Egypt’s Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar.

Turkish Relations

According to the Turkish Statistic Institut e(TUIK), Turkey exported $360.8 million in goods and services to Sudan in 2018, while imports from the country stood at $73.1 million.

Turkey has also been strengthening its diplomatic ties. In 2017, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan became the first Turkish president to visit Sudan.

"We need to raise our trade volume to $1 billion and then to $10 billion. We have to take appropriate steps for this," Erdogan said.

There is progress on the ground to go with his words.

The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), has been at the forefront of infrastructure projects.

In 2017, TIKA dug 90 wells, built water pipes to remote villages, and has introduced educational programmes for Sudanese nationals.

The Nyala Turkish Sudan Hospital has also been serving Sudanese nationals, with 46 intensive care beds, three operation rooms, two delivery rooms, one fully equipped radiology unit, and 150 beds.