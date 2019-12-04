While six more European nations have expressed their commitment to trade with Iran in spite of US sanctions, experts say the move is doomed to fail unless the European Union enforces its political and economic independence.

Belgium, Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden announced on November 29 their backing of an international payment mechanism, which can help Western firms trade with Iran by sidestepping US sanctions.

They have joined the Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges (INSTEX) to discourage Iran from developing nuclear weapons, something that could escalate tensions in the Middle East.

“The nuclear agreement was unanimously endorsed by the UN Security Council and is a key instrument for the global non-proliferation regime and a major contribution to stability in the region,” the joint statement said.

But INSTEX, which does not rely on US dollars or the SWIFT system to make cross-border payments, has a limited scope and covers only trade in food products and essential medicines.

While the inclusion of more countries helps give it more legitimacy, Tehran has complained for months that the system is not working especially when oil is not part of the bargain.

“It doesn’t matter how many European countries join INSTEX, it won’t work as long as there is no solid international financial transaction process in place to enable real trade between Iran and Europe instead of a barter system,” Mohsen Tavakol, a non-resident Senior Fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Middle East Programme, told TRT World.

“There’s no point with INSTEX as long as the European Union can’t hold and protect its political and economic sovereignty against the US.”

Iran’s economic woes

Over the decades, Iranians have gotten used to buying fuel at subsidised rates and so when the government made the shock decision on November 15 to increase petrol price by 50 percent, the Islamic Republic descended into chaos.

Violent protests swept across dozens of cities as angry crowds ransacked government buildings and banks. More than 200 people have been killed in clashes with security forces, according to Amnesty International.

Iran’s economy, its citizens and the ability of the government to pay its bills are all reeling under crippling sanctions, which US President Donald Trump imposed last year after abandoning the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.

Oil exports, the country's main foriegn exchange earner, have come down to under 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) from 2.8 million bpd before the sanctions, forcing the government to trim state expenditure and cut subsidies.