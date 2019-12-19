A year after demonstrations broke out in Sudan over soaring bread prices, celebrations are planned across the country on Thursday to mark the uprising that brought down veteran autocrat Omar al Bashir.

In the central town of Atbara, the cradle of the revolt, hundreds of people are expected to arrive by train from Khartoum to stay for a week of festivities.

Organised by the transitional government and the protest movement, it is a tribute to the thousands of demonstrators who travelled in the opposite direction to the capital at key moments during the uprising.

Hundreds of singing, dancing people crammed into the train at Khartoum North station for the 350-kilometre journey to Atbara, forcing organisers to lay on relief buses as well as a second train.

'Say thank you'

Limia Osman, 23, wearing a Sudanese flag over her shoulders like many of her fellow passengers, said she wanted to "say thank you" to the original protesters in Atbara.

In Khartoum, celebrations are planned in several districts, particularly at the city's Freedom Square, which was renamed in honour of the protesters.

"I'll remember the first day of our protest under tear gas and live ammunition, which didn't stop us," said Hana Hussein, 21.

"Now we can take to the streets in celebration. It's a great achievement for our revolution."

Badr Mohamed, 22, plans to use the uprising anniversary to demand accountability for the killings of fellow protesters.

"I will participate by carrying a banner calling for justice."

Scores killed