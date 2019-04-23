It’s said that no great story ever started with someone eating a salad. I don’t know if there’s any truth to that, but it does sound something like the late Anthony Bourdain would have said while eating fermented shark or feral pigeon. But, my adventure begins with kimchi. And as much of a salad as it may be, I can assure you that I was going to experience the forbidden fruit of travel.

Late in February, I made the spur of the moment decision to register myself for the Pyongyang marathon. North Korea’s premier sporting event, as it was advertised on their website. I had always enjoyed leisurely runs, but never attempted anything near the distance of a marathon, which, in case you’re wondering, is 42 kilometres and 195 metres. But I convinced myself that this was the time and place to do it. And after weeks of trying to persuade North Korean officials that I wasn’t going to engage in any rogue journalistic activities, I was granted a visa and my application to run in the Pyongyang marathon had been accepted.

My journey began at Shanghai airport. Not only was it a first chance to meet my fellow runners/adventurers who had travelled from all corners of the world, but also to attend the mandatory briefing session on the dos and don’ts of our trip. I had a sense that a lot of what was about to be said was going to sound nonsensical, comical in fact. But, I knew that I had to take it seriously. Not abiding by their rules could very well mean the involuntary extension of my North Korean ‘vacation’.

The rules were strict. Stricter than any other place I had visited. Rule # 1: Do not, under any circumstance, disrespect the supreme leader(s). Rule # 2: For our own safety, we were not allowed to leave the hotel unaccompanied. Rule # 3: Only take photos of what your guides allow. The list goes on but it was clear. I was to be a model citizen and only see the North Korea they wanted me to see.

As an aviation enthusiast, I was very much looking forward to my flight with Air Koryo, the state-owned carrier of North Korea and the world’s only one-star airline. A claim to fame that I wasn’t entirely comfortable with on the last leg out to Pyongyang. Due to decades of international sanctions, I was expecting a dilapidated relic from the Soviet era. But, much to my surprise we boarded an aircraft that was actually made in this century.

We were unemotionally greeted by stewards wearing oversized dark-lensed aviator sunglasses like they were part of some Top Gun programme. And the stewardesses… well, for lack of a better way to describe them, were oddly similar to the Fembots from the spy spoof Austin Powers. For most of the two-hour flight, my eyes were inexplicably glued onto the propaganda video being played on the cabin screens, an amateurly-produced video proudly displaying the country’s military might and national pride. Shortly before dawn, our eagle touched down in the ‘Land of the Morning Calm’.

We had arrived in Pyongyang, North Korea.

After clearing immigration, our personal items were thoroughly checked by customs officers who were dressed in overly decorated uniforms, as if they single handedly won some battle. Over on landside, I was immediately approached by Ms Pak and Mr Cho. They were going to be my shadows for the next three days. With a tendency to say socially awkward things to break the ice, I was praying to myself to stay quiet. I politely said: “Hello, I’m excited to taste your spicy cabbage.” Way to go Alican! Two minutes in the country and already you’ve made a fool of yourself. Ms. Pak replied with: “I hope you will not finish last in the marathon.”

Or what? I thought to myself… I felt as if I was starring in the North Korean version of Bill Murray’s Lost in Translation.

Once everyone cleared customs, we were divided into smaller groups. Our group of 20 boarded a bus and soon we embarked on our way to the hotel. Cities often invest a lot to clean-up the area around their airports. You never get a second chance to make a first impression as they say. One of the first things we saw was a giant mural of Kim Il-sung, North Korea’s founding father, smiling alongside his son Kim Jong-il. Both enjoy God-like status within North Korean society.

I had heard urban myths, of them shooting 38 under par in 18 holes of golf with 11 holes-in-one and being so biologically ‘supreme’ that they did not need to ever use the toilet. Today, in fact, both are ‘technically’ not dead, with the former still referred to as the President and the latter as the Chairman. So, the country still operates under the rule of dead leaders. This must be the world’s only necrocracy, I thought to myself.