WORLD
5 MIN READ
Serbia warns of consequences as Kosovo moves to create an army
Kosovo parliament passes bills laying the groundwork for creating Kosovo's own army but Serbia says the decision will have "unforeseeable consequences" for the security in the region.
Serbia warns of consequences as Kosovo moves to create an army
Kosovo security forces take part in a parade during celebration of the 10th anniversary of Kosovo's independence, in Pristina, Kosovo, February 18, 2018. / Reuters Archive
Baba UmarBaba Umar
October 18, 2018

Kosovo on Thursday took the first steps towards creating its own army, ten years after it declared independence, despite fierce opposition from the ethnic Serb minority and Serbia itself which called the move "a threat to peace".

The parliament in Pristina passed three bills laying the groundwork for transforming the Kosovo Security Force (KSF) –– an emergency force trained to respond to disasters –– into a regular army.

The move is aimed at avoiding the need for a constitutional change to legally establish armed forces, a move that would require a two-thirds majority of both ethnic Albanian and the 20 non-Albanian MPs, half of whom are ethnic Serbs. 

Serb MPs have blocked any such initiative in the past. 

'In a safe Kosovo all will be safe'

Since the end of the 1998-1999 war between Serbia's armed forces and pro-independence ethnic Albanian guerrillas, NATO-led international forces (or KFOR) have been tasked with security in Kosovo.

More than 4,000 KFOR troops are currently deployed throughout the breakaway territory whose independence is recognised by more than 110 countries, but not by Serbia which still considers it to be its southern province.

"I ensure you that in a safe Kosovo all will be safe, all the communities. This is something that is being done for all the citizens of Kosovo," Kosovo Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj said.

Serbia warns of consequences

Since it unilaterally declared independence from Serbia in 2008, Kosovo has sought to establish its own army but those efforts have been met by bitter opposition from Serbia, which has a crucial influence on the Kosovan Serb minority and their MPs in the parliament.

RECOMMENDED

In Belgrade, Serbian Defence Minister Aleksandar Vulin said the creation of a Kosovo army would be "a threat to peace" aimed at "threatening Serbia and Serbs".

"There could be no other armed force in Kosovo except KFOR as long as the UN Security Council 1244 resolution (that ended the war) was in place," Vulin said.

Marko Djuric, Director of the Serbian government office for Kosovo and Metohija said, "An introduction into (the) creation of (a) so-called army of the fake independent state of Kosovo can have unforeseeable consequences for the security in the region."

Stalled Belgrade-Pristina talks 

NATO has made clear that it would prefer the KSF to be transformed into a regular army via constitutional changes.

It was unclear whether Pristina has received any support for the move from the United States or European Union, both of which have thus far insisted on the inclusion of all communities, and the relevant constitutional changes, in the process of establishing a Kosovo army.

About 100 lawmakers in the 120-seat parliament on Thursday supported the bills proposed by the government and referred them for another round of debate before the final adoption, expected next month.

The measures were opposed by Serb MPs who walked out of the parliamentary session in protest.

According to the government's proposal the KSF would be transformed in coming years into a 5,000 strong army with 3,000 reservists.  

The dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina on normalising ties have been stalled for months but started generating attention –– and concern –– this summer after Kosovo President Hashim Thaci and his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic signaled an openness to the idea of border changes.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory
Pakistan and Kazakhstan sign 37 pacts to boost ties
Deadly Chios crash revives scrutiny of Greek Coast Guard's controversial migrant interceptions
By Tuncay Şahin
Iran-US nuclear talks to take place in Oman: Axios
Global fears of nuclear arms race grow as last atomic pact between US and Russia terminates
Stronger EU–Türkiye partnership would be 'win-win' for all: EU Commisioner
UN Security Council condemns deadly terror attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan