Kosovo on Thursday took the first steps towards creating its own army, ten years after it declared independence, despite fierce opposition from the ethnic Serb minority and Serbia itself which called the move "a threat to peace".

The parliament in Pristina passed three bills laying the groundwork for transforming the Kosovo Security Force (KSF) –– an emergency force trained to respond to disasters –– into a regular army.

The move is aimed at avoiding the need for a constitutional change to legally establish armed forces, a move that would require a two-thirds majority of both ethnic Albanian and the 20 non-Albanian MPs, half of whom are ethnic Serbs.

Serb MPs have blocked any such initiative in the past.

'In a safe Kosovo all will be safe'

Since the end of the 1998-1999 war between Serbia's armed forces and pro-independence ethnic Albanian guerrillas, NATO-led international forces (or KFOR) have been tasked with security in Kosovo.

More than 4,000 KFOR troops are currently deployed throughout the breakaway territory whose independence is recognised by more than 110 countries, but not by Serbia which still considers it to be its southern province.

"I ensure you that in a safe Kosovo all will be safe, all the communities. This is something that is being done for all the citizens of Kosovo," Kosovo Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj said.

Serbia warns of consequences

Since it unilaterally declared independence from Serbia in 2008, Kosovo has sought to establish its own army but those efforts have been met by bitter opposition from Serbia, which has a crucial influence on the Kosovan Serb minority and their MPs in the parliament.