China said on Thursday it will halve punitive tariffs on $75 billion in US imports from February 14, a month after Beijing and Washington signed a truce in their long-running trade war.

The reduction will apply to levies of five percent and 10 percent that were imposed on more than 1,700 items in September, according to the State Council Tariff Commission.

Products that had been hit by the 10 percent tariffs included fresh seafood, poultry and soybeans.

The tariffs also applied to items such as tungsten lamps for scientific and medical purposes, as well as some types of aircraft.