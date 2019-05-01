The White House is working on measures to proscribe the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organisation, according to a report by the New York Times.

US President Donald Trump decided on the move after meeting Egyptian autocrat, Abdel Fattah el Sisi, in Washington last month.

In Egypt, as in several Gulf states, the Brotherhood is banned as a terrorist organisation. That’s despite the Egyptian branch of the group rejecting violence more than four decades ago.

The Egyptian president’s animosity towards the group has more to do with its popularity than it does with terrorism and violence.

During Egypt’s brief experiment with democracy following the 2011 Egyptian Revolution, the Brotherhood’s Freedom and Justice Party won both parliamentary and presidential elections.

One of its members, Mohamed Morsi, ruled Egypt for a year as its first and only freely elected president, until he was overthrown by a military coup led by Sisi in 2013.

Early years

Founded by a school teacher, Hasan al-Banna, as the Society of Muslim Brothers in 1928, the early Brotherhood sought to oppose the British presence in Egypt by reforming society along traditional Islamic values.

The organisation grew rapidly on the back of anti-British sentiment in the thirties and forties, developing chapters across the Middle East, and eventually turning into one of the main anti-imperialist political forces in Egypt.

During this time, the organisation started to develop armed branches in response to increasing domestic and regional instability.

A member of the group assassinated Egyptian Prime Minister Ahmed Mahir Pasha in 1945, but the killing was condemned by Banna.

In Palestine, the organisation sent volunteers to help Palestinian Arabs against the Zionist movement, which would later succeed in founding the state of Israel.

The chaos culminated in the assassination of Banna in 1948, possibly at the hands of the government. By the time of his death, the group had become a political force larger than its founder could ever have envisioned.

Despite the Brotherhood’s support for the 1952 Egyptian Revolution, the man behind it, Gamal Abdel Nasser, eventually turned on the group.

That crackdown intensified after an assassination attempt on Nasser, with the Egyptian leader executing and imprisoning the group’s leaders, and imprisoning and torturing its rank and file members.

The group’s members took more hardline views on political violence during this period of extreme repression.

After Nasser’s death in 1970, his successor Anwar Sadat loosened repressive policies against the group and freed thousands of prisoners.

It was during this period that the Egyptian branch categorically renounced violence and instead focused on political participation. However, some members split from the organisation and formed hardline groups, such as Gemaa Islamiya, that were just as opposed to the Brotherhood as they were the Egyptian state.