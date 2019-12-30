Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Monday met the main opposition party's leader to discuss the upcoming parliament session on possible military deployment in Libya.

Cavusoglu informed Kemal Kilicdaroglu of the Republican People's Party (CHP) about the motion to be submitted in the parliament when it opens after recess.

The closed-door meeting lasted for 50 minutes, according to the party officials.

"Of course the decision on the motion is up to CHP," Cavusoglu said, speaking to reporters after the meeting.

"We have told them why we need a resolution, including the threats we face, in terms of our country and the national interests of our country."