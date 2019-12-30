TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey's FM briefs main opposition party on Libya
Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu met opposition CHP leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu prior to Turkish parliament session on possible military deployment in Libya.
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu (L) meets Chairman of the Republican People's Party (CHP), Kemal Kilicdaroglu (R) at headquarter of Republican People's Party (CHP,) before a Turkish parliament session on military deployment in Libya, in Ankara, Turkey on December 30, 2019. / AA
By Ayşe Nur Dok
December 30, 2019

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Monday met the main opposition party's leader to discuss the upcoming parliament session on possible military deployment in Libya.

Cavusoglu informed Kemal Kilicdaroglu of the Republican People's Party (CHP) about the motion to be submitted in the parliament when it opens after recess.

The closed-door meeting lasted for 50 minutes, according to the party officials.

"Of course the decision on the motion is up to CHP," Cavusoglu said, speaking to reporters after the meeting.

"We have told them why we need a resolution, including the threats we face, in terms of our country and the national interests of our country."

Cavusoglu added he will not be visiting the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), another major party in the parliament, as it had already voiced its support for the motion in a statement on Saturday.

On November 27, Ankara and Libya's UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) signed two separate pacts: one on military cooperation and the other on maritime boundaries of countries in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Libya has remained beset by turmoil since 2011 when a bloody NATO-backed uprising led to the ouster and death of long-serving leader Muammar Gaddafi after more than four decades in power.

Since then, Libya’s stark political divisions have yielded two rival seats of power — one in Tobruk and another in Tripoli — and a host of heavily-armed militia groups.

SOURCE:AA
