An incendiary tell-all book by a reporter who helped bring down President Richard Nixon set off a firestorm in the White House on Tuesday, with its descriptions of current and former aides calling President Donald Trump an "idiot and a "liar," disparaging his judgment and claiming they plucked papers off his desk to prevent him from withdrawing from a pair of trade agreements.

"Fear: Trump in the White House" by Washington Post journalist Bob Woodward is the latest to throw the Trump administration into damage-control mode with explosive anecdotes and concerns about the commander-in-chief.

Trump decried the quotes and stories in the book, which has not been released as yet, on Twitter as "frauds, a con on the public," adding that Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and chief of staff John Kelly had denied uttering quoted criticisms of the president in the book.

And he denied accounts in the book that senior aides snatched sensitive documents off his desk to keep him from making impulsive decisions. He said in an interview with The Daily Caller, "There was nobody taking anything from me."

The publication of Woodward's book has been anticipated for weeks, and current and former White House officials estimate that nearly all their colleagues co-operated with the famed Watergate journalist.

The White House, in a statement from press secretary Sarah Sanders, dismissed the book as "nothing more than fabricated stories, many by former disgruntled employees, told to make the President look bad."

Woodward did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The book quotes chief of staff John Kelly as having doubts about Trump's mental faculties, declaring during one meeting, "We're in Crazytown."

It also says he called Trump an "idiot," an account that Kelly denied on Tuesday.

Russia probe

The book says Trump's former lawyer in the Russia probe, John Dowd, doubted the president's ability to avoid perjuring himself should he be interviewed in Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian election interference and potential co-ordination with Trump's campaign.

Dowd, who stepped down in January, resigned after the mock interview, the book said.

"Don't testify. It's either that or an orange jumpsuit," Dowd is quoted telling the president.

Dowd, in a statement on Tuesday, said "no so-called 'practice session' or 're-enactment'" took place and denied saying Trump was likely to end up in an orange jumpsuit.

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis is quoted explaining to Trump why the US maintains troops on the Korean Peninsula to monitor North Korea's missile activities. "We're doing this in order to prevent World War III," Mattis said, according to the book.

The book recounts that Mattis told "close associates that the president acted like – and had the understanding of – 'a fifth- or sixth-grader'."

Mattis said in a statement: "The contemptuous words about the President attributed to me in Woodward's book were never uttered by me or in my presence." A Pentagon spokesman, Colonel Rob Manning, said Mattis was never interviewed by Woodward.

"Mr Woodward never discussed or verified the alleged quotes included in his book with Secretary Mattis or anyone within the DOD," he said.

TRT World's Leone Lakhani has more.