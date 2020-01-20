The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s media welcomed the brazen assassination of Major General Qasem Soleimani earlier this month. In many ways, this was unsurprising. Riyadh had long associated Soleimani with the perceived Iranian threat.

Prince Turki Al Faisal recently told CNBC that the assassination was a “wake-up call to the Iranian government and the Iranian leadership that they can’t get away with” activities in the region such as the missile and drone strikes on Aramco facilities in September. This view is that the Kingdom’s security guarantor — the United States — finally confronted Iran more aggressively in the region while asserting itself as a superpower. As many Saudis saw it, this was a long-overdue development in Washington’s foreign policy in the Arab region.

In the aftermath of President Donald Trump’s decision to assassinate Soleimani, Saudi Arabia does not doubt that the US administration is determined to settle scores with the Islamic Republic. For Riyadh, such an alignment between the White House and the Kingdom is welcome following years of the Obama administration not taking (what the Saudi leadership believed to be) sufficient action to counter Iran’s expansion of influence.

Moreover, in light of the Aramco attacks of September 2019, in which the Trump administration did not respond with the kind of force that Saudi Arabia’s government would have favoured, there has been some restoration of credibility on the part of the US leadership from Riyadh’s perspective.

The sudden military action against Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Iraqi Shia forces in Iraq and Syria in late 2019 and early 2020 has left Saudi officials more confident that Trump will back up his anti-Iranian rhetoric with actions.

Concluding that Saudi Arabia’s government has no major concerns about unintended consequences and blowback, however, would be misguided. In fact, Riyadh’s initial response suggested that the Saudi leadership was unsettled by Trump’s decision to have Iran’s top military commander killed given the grave dangers that the Kingdom faces in terms of Iranian revenge. Significant was the fact that the Trump administration did not consult with Saudi Arabia or other allies in the Middle East before taking this action.

Rather than cheering Soleimani’s demise, Saudi Arabia issued an official statement that called “for the importance of self-restraint to ward off all acts that may lead to aggravating the situation, with unbearable consequences.”

Riyadh’s chief diplomat took to Twitter to further clarify this statement, emphasising the “Kingdom’s view of the importance of de-escalation to save the countries of the region and their people from the risks of any escalation.”

To be sure, Riyadh has spent years urging the US to do more in terms of countering Iran. Yet, like the other five Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) members, Saudi Arabia does not want to see the US start a full-blown war with Iran.

The consequences would be devasting for the Saudis. Last year’s Aramco attacks showcased Tehran’s ability to ensure that Saudi Arabia’s economy suffers to an extreme degree. There is hardly any doubt in Riyadh, or anywhere else in the region, that if the Americans would bomb Iran, Washington’s close GCC allies would likely be some of Iran’s first targets. Having invested heavily in Iran’s missile program, Tehran is in a position to make mincemeat out of Saudi Arabia’s oil infrastructure.

At the same time, pro-Iran Shia groups in the Kingdom’s oil-rich Eastern Province have carried out acts of subterfuge against the Saudi government in the past, and officials in Riyadh are not naive enough to conclude that this could never occur in the future.

Although it is not clear what is fact or fiction, the Saudi media has often reported that past Houthi missile/drone strikes against Saudi Arabia were carried out in coordination with local actors in the Shia-majority Eastern Province, underscoring Riyadh’s concerns about how anti-regime elements in this part of the Kingdom could possibly coordinate with, or act on behalf of, the Islamic Republic if an all-out war erupts in the Gulf.

As Yasmine Farouk recently wrote, “the pro-Iran Shia extremist organization, Hezbollah al-Hejaz, issued a statement that calls for a revenge that includes targeting the US-supported Saudi rulers” in response to the assassination of Soleimani.