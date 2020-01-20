Turkey will continue supporting the political process in Libya both on the ground and at the negotiating table, said President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday.

Speaking to reporters travelling with him on the plane following the conference in Berlin, Erdogan said that Turkey's efforts regarding Libya have brought balance to the process.

Erdogan said Turkey's presence in Libya raises hopes for peace.

He underlined that compliance with a ceasefire in Libya brokered by Russia and Turkey will pave the way for a political solution.

"We see what kind of games are being played under the guise of fighting terrorism [in Libya]," he added.

Turkey opposed the EU's offer to be part of Libya process as a coordinator, Erdogan noted.

Touching on the peacebuilding process in northern Syria, he said, "If we realise our own plans and projects in the region between Ras al Ayn and Tal Abyad, these areas will become cities of peace."

Since the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in Libya: warlord Khalifa Haftar in eastern Libya, supported mainly by Egypt and the UAE; and the Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli, which enjoys the UN and international recognition.

Libya’s legitimate government had been under attack by Haftar since last April, claiming the lives of more than 1,000 people.

On January 12, the conflict parties announced a ceasefire in response to a joint call by the Turkish and Russian leaders. But talks last week for a permanent ceasefire deal ended without an agreement after Haftar left Moscow without signing the deal.