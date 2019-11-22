“The rage of the people, I see it every Saturday,” start the lyrics of D1ST1’s song, Gilets Jaunes.

In a video released earlier this year that garnered millions of views on social media, Jimmy, lead artists in D1ST1, is seen traversing barricades amidst the fog of tear gas.

The Gilets Jaune, or Yellow Vests, along with barricades and tear gas have become the hallmarks of the protest movement that has gripped France for the last year.

“I use rap to help people join the Yellow Vest movement, I use simple words that speak to everyone, and everyone ends up in the music,” Jimmy tells TRT World.

He might be rapping about France's social ills today, but in his childhood, you could find him skipping school in the Saint-Cyprien district of Toulouse.

“Even people who did not like rap told me they liked this piece,” he says of the Gilets Jaunes song. Since then, Jimmy, as he likes to be called, has gone on to make other songs about the Yellow Vest movement. His latest commemorates the first anniversary.

Jimmy is 29-years-old, and his lyrics implore both the young and old to join the movement in the face of what he describes as a media “boycott” and attempts by authorities “to forbid us to protest”.

“It only takes a few yellow vests until, little by little, We move, we mobilise, France gets organised,” he raps.

And little by little, at its height, the Yellow Vest movement brought out hundreds of thousands to the streets.

Hip-hop as resistance

Crucially, hip-hop is a means of galvanising marginalised people in the French housing estates, or banlieues, and creating a political context in which to produce music that speaks to their frustrations.

When the Yellow Vest movement erupted in November of last year, shaking Emmanuel Macron’s presidency, many at the time described it as the murmurs of a mainly rural, white population.

“People, however, need to remember that one of the founders of the Yellow Vest movement was Priscillia Ludosky, who is a black woman, she was a leading founder way before the movement started on the ground," says Rokhaya Diallo a writer and filmmaker based in Paris.

The 34-year-old Ludosky started an online petition on May 28, 2018, calling for: "Lower taxes on essential goods, the implementation of the citizens' initiative referendum, lower pensions and salaries of senior officials and elected officials.”

Ludosky’s petition far from strictly reflecting the complaints of white ruralites also struck a note with French urban-dwellers.

As the Yellow Vest movement gained pace, other artists joined in to lend their creative touch to the protest.

Hip-hop artist D. Ace’s video Social Tensions is a freestyle on the Yellow Vest movement and reflects many of the themes of the original Ludosky petition. The video has garnered over nine million views to date.

D. Ace waxes lyrical, saying: “You tax us more than we win, If you could, you'd take our soul as long as you're there, We work more to win less, change is not now.”

The chorus of “Let me put my yellow vest” to “defend my ideas” opens the path to allow young people to channel their discontent into actively joining the broader movement.

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development puts youth unemployment in France at more than 20 percent, in the banlieues, it is more than 24 percent, a stubbornly high number that consecutive governments have failed to improve.

While the Yellow Vest protests have never been a monolithic movement with a set hierarchy, their appeal cuts across the social spectrum, exposing the rural and urban divide in France, but also showing the movement’s inclusivity.

In her book Beyond Subculture: Pop, Youth and Identity in a Postcolonial World, Rupa Huq describes the role hip-hop plays as a means of political and social mobilisation in France and as a “powerful counter-balance to the centralising and integrationist French nation-state”.

France was an early adopter of the Black American art form of hip-hop and today is the second-largest market after the US. While inspired by the music from across the Atlantic, it has also rebelled against US domination.