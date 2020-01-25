A total of 39 people were rescued from the rubble of collapsed buildings after a 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit Turkey's eastern Elazig province, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said.

"Four people died in Malatya's Doganyol town and 18 others in Elazig," said Soylu at a news conference in quake-hit Elazig province.

Footage early on Saturday showed emergency workers rescuing a pregnant woman in Elazig after 12 hours under the rubble.

Another three men was rescued after 13 hours, while authorities listened for voices of what the government said was 30 more people still trapped.

The injured were transferred to hospitals.

Turkish state broadcaster TRT showed footage of dozens of workers in the dawn light using shovels to dig out a partly collapsed building in Elazig.