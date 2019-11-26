WORLD
3 MIN READ
Mass tractor protest over environment policies hits Germany
Thousands of farmers descend upon Berlin with their tractors in protest over government plans to limit the use of fertilisers and phase out controversial weedkiller, glyphosate.
Mass tractor protest over environment policies hits Germany
Farmers stand on their tractors as they gather in front of Brandenburg Gate during a protest on November 26, 2019, in Berlin. / AFP
Tuncay ŞahinTuncay Şahin
November 26, 2019

Thousands of farmers drove their tractors to Berlin's famed Brandenburg Gate on Tuesday in a mass protest against new environmental regulations they say threaten their livelihoods.

Long convoys brought traffic to a standstill in the heart of the city's government district, in the biggest display yet of farmers' anger over agricultural policy changes agreed by Chancellor Angela Merkel's cabinet in September.

"First the plants starve, then the farmers, then you," read one sign attached to a green tractor.

"Do you know who feeds you?" read another.

Government policies 

The government's policy package includes plans to limit the use of fertiliser to tackle nitrate pollution in groundwater and phase out the controversial weedkiller glyphosate by 2023 to protect insect populations.

Furious farmers say the environmental protection measures go too far and pose an existential risk to their farms.

Many are also fed up with the "farmer bashing" which they say has cast them as villains in the fight against climate change.

RECOMMENDED

Police said more than 5,000 tractors rolled into Berlin for the four-wheeled protest, leading to convoys as long as 20 km on some roads.

Other German cities have seen similar demos in recent weeks, including a large one in Bonn last month.

Farmers have also taken to the streets in France and the Netherlands with similar complaints.

Talks with farmers 

Germany's agriculture minister Julia Kloeckner defended the government's measures, aimed in part at bringing the country in line with EU regulations, but said she understood the farmers' frustrations.

"Consumers keep expecting farmers to do more, but are increasingly less willing to pay more for it," she told ARD broadcaster, calling for more appreciation for the industry.

Kloeckner was due to address the rally later on Tuesday, where farmers plan to hand her a large envelope containing letters expressing their grievances.

Merkel has invited some 40 agricultural organisations to the chancellery for talks on December 2.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN
Ukraine's Zelenskyy offers to halt energy strikes if Russia reciprocates
China vows to protect Hong Kong firm, CK Hutchison after Panama court voids port contracts
Türkiye is ready to mediate on tensions between US and Iran: Erdogan tells Pezeshkian
Syrian government and YPG agree to ceasefire and integration — report
China announces support for Cuba after Trump's new oil tariff order
Trump weighs Iran strike despite intel saying no imminent nuclear threat — report
Venezuela enacts sweeping hydrocarbon reforms, urges airlines and investors to return
Israel kills three more Palestinians in Gaza despite truce entering next stage
US lawmakers warn Nvidia chips are boosting China's military AI
Panama's top court rules Chinese-linked firm's canal port concessions unconstitutional
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive