Turkey captures top Daesh bomb trainer in Syria
Turkey's interior minister Suleyman Soylu says Yusuf Huba, who trained militants all over the world for bomb making, was seized in northern Azaz city.
German-origin Daesh detainees and their families repatriated by Turkey arrive at Tegel Airport in Berlin Germany, on November 14, 2019. / Reuters
Baba UmarBaba Umar
November 22, 2019

Turkish security forces have captured a senior member of the Daesh terrorist group, in northern Syria's Azaz city, Turkey's interior minister said on Friday.

Speaking to Turkish daily Hurriyet, Suleyman Soylu said Yusuf Huba, code-named Abu Jihadeddin Nasser al Ubaydi, was wanted for perpetrating 20 attacks in various countries and for being the top global Daesh organiser and trainer for suicide bombings.

The interior minister stated that the terrorist was responsible for a bomb attack in Russia in 2018 and as well as an attack on a shopping centre in Hamburg, Germany.

"He has trained Daesh activists all over the world via the internet and face-to-face military training, bomb vehicle preparation, live bomb preparation and assassination through poisoning," Soylu said.

Militant being interrogated 

He added that Huba's interrogation was ongoing in an area of Syria under the control of Turkish-backed groups.

Since 2016, Turkey has conducted three successful operations in northern Syria against the terrorist YPG/PKK and Daesh, Operation Euphrates Shield (2016-17), Operation Olive Branch (2018) and Operation Peace Spring.

Since recognising Daesh as a terror group in 2013, Turkey has been attacked by Daesh terrorists numerous times, including 10 suicide bombings, seven bombings, and four armed attacks that killed 315 people and wounded hundreds.

In response to the attacks, Turkey launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad, killing or wounding 3,500 Daesh terrorists and arresting 5,500.

SOURCE:AA
