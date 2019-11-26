The lyrics of the anthem La Nigerienne were written by French Maurice Albert Thiriet in 1961 following Niger’s independence. Currently, many passages of the song have been criticised for their polemic discourses.

The lyrics appear to express gratitude to the country’s former colonial power France and its rulers for the country’s freedom.

Assoumana Malam Issa, the Minister of Cultural Renaissance, told state television late on Thursday: “Parts of the anthem are unanimously subject to criticism. An anthem needs to galvanise the population, like a sort of war cry to touch our patriotic fibre."

The minister announced the decision to alter the anthem following a meeting with President Mahamadou Issoufou and a committee was tasked with working on a new anthem.

Nigeriens particularly take issue with a passage that says: "Let us be proud and grateful / For our new freedom!" referring to France.

Many Nigeriens have mentioned these lines and said that it hints at feudal deference to France.

The committee said that its priority is to make corrections, however, if possible they will try to find a new anthem which reflects Niger’s current context. Officials and Nigeriens believe that at the very least a modification of the national anthem is crucial.