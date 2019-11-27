Senator Sherry Rehman, Pakistan’s former information minister, ambassador to the US and leader of the opposition, has long been an outspoken voice on Kashmir.

Rehman had a twenty-year career as a journalist and was the Editor in Chief of the renowned monthly magazine, Herald, for ten of those years. She is a member of the Pakistan People's Party founded by the late Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto.

Last week she joined other dignitaries and experts from around the world to attend a large conference in Ankara on the issue, where she also spoke to TRT World in between sessions.

“Pakistan has a lot more to do for amplifying Kashmiri voices,” Rehman said, and conferences such as this help raise awareness.

“We’re seeing an outpouring of support here today in Ankara.”

The event was attended by the Pakistani and Iranian ambassadors to Turkey and featured an address by Turkish Vice President, Fuat Oktay, along with speeches by Rehman, Lord Nazir Ahmed and officials from the MHP and AK Party, among others.

Kashmir has been in the headlines recently due to India’s controversial decision in August to revoke the autonomy of the state of Jammu & Kashmir and create two Union territories ruled directly from Delhi.

The dispute emerged from the dying days of the British Empire in India when the rulers of so-called princely states such as Kashmir were given a choice to accede either to India or to the new Muslim-majority state of Pakistan.

The Hindu ruler of Muslim-majority Kashmir delayed his decision, leading to a war between India and Pakistan over the area in 1947-8. The territory has been divided ever since along the so-called Line of Control, initially a ceasefire line, with China seizing a small portion of the area in 1962 and receiving another segment from Pakistan in 1963.

India and Pakistan fought two subsequent wars over Kashmir in 1965 and 1999.

The UN has called for the withdrawal of forces and a plebiscite to determine the fate of Kashmir. Pakistan has long advocated implementing the UN resolutions and holding a referendum, while India has rejected any effort to “internationalise” the dispute, insisting the issue be handled bilaterally in line with the 1972 Simla Agreement and 1999 Lahore Declaration.

Rehman accuses the Indians of hypocrisy.

“They keep saying it’s a bilateral issue,” she said, but when Pakistan attempts to negotiate, “they turn around, and they say it’s an internal matter.”

She is adamant that Islamabad must bring the issue back to the UN and other multilateral forums. The UN Security Council held an extraordinary session at China’s request on Kashmir in August, but the meeting did not result in a formal statement.

Kashmiris are “denied the right to decide who governs them,” Rehman said.

Pakistan has long advocated self-determination for the people of Kashmir, through a referendum. But it is unclear that Islamabad would tolerate independence for all Kashmiris, including those who reside in Pakistan.

Rehman said those people “chose to come to Pakistan,” although there has not been a referendum on the issue. When asked to clarify, she acknowledged there had been no referendum, but said the situation in Pakistani Kashmir was different from the state of affairs in Indian Kashmir.

Unsustainable lockdown

Pakistan has recently lost international support on Kashmir. Its old allies Saudi Arabia and the UAE declined to criticise India’s revocation of the region’s autonomy. Malaysia’s president condemned the move, and faced sanctions in return, while Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke out at the UN, leading to the cancellation of a trip by prime minister Modi to Ankara. Iran’s supreme leader has also voiced his dismay.

“If one set of international actors have stood down,” Rehman said, “others have rightly stood up.”