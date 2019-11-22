WORLD
4 MIN READ
Bolivia’s socialist party considers a future without Morales
Evo Morales resigned on November 10 after a disputed election in October and sought asylum in Mexico.
Bolivia’s socialist party considers a future without Morales
Former Bolivian President Evo Morales gestures during an interview with Reuters, in Mexico City, Mexico November 15, 2019. / Reuters
Bilge Nesibe KotanBilge Nesibe Kotan
November 22, 2019

After a month of deadly unrest, the political party of former Bolivian President Evo Morales appears to be positioning itself for a future without the man who led the country for 14 years.

New indigenous leaders in the Movement Toward Socialism party are talking about change, a sign that they are open to the idea of contesting elections without Morales as a candidate.

“We’re an organised party and we have to be revamped for the elections,” said Monica Eva Copa, a party leader who is the new Senate president.

“We’re open to change,” Copa said.

Even so, there appear to be divisions in the party once led by Morales, who resigned November 10 after a disputed election in October and sought asylum in Mexico.

While some members say Morales should let others lead, one Movement Toward Socialism lawmaker has suggested Morales is entitled to be a candidate in any new elections.

Bolivia’s interim president, Jeanine Anez, has sent a bill on holding new elections to congress, which is dominated by the Movement Toward Socialism.

Bolivia is struggling to stabilise after weeks of violence in which at least 30 people have been killed.

RECOMMENDED

Morales, Bolivia’s first indigenous president, claimed re-election in last month’s vote, but the opposition alleged fraud and protests against the president broke out. An audit by the Organization of American States concluded there were irregularities in the vote and Morales quit after the military urged him to do so.

While some Morales supporters want him to return from exile and he has described himself as “president-elect,” some leading lawmakers in his party are taking a more nuanced position.

Lawmaker Juan Cala of the Movement Toward Socialism is a critic of the interim government that replaced Morales, but he also said the rank-and-file of his party had become increasingly isolated from Morales toward the end of his rule.

“Now his inner circle is in exile, we’re still here and it’s up to us to renovate politics,” Cala said.

Anez, the interim president, has said Morales could face prosecution for electoral fraud if he returns to Bolivia. Her government has also accused the former leader of stirring up violent demonstrators from his base in Mexico.

Morales’ party, though remains powerful. Most of Bolivia’s mayors, governors and biggest unions are affiliated with the Movement Toward Socialism.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo indicated that the US believes Morales has no place in Bolivia’s political future.

“Those who participated in the egregious irregularities and manipulation of the vote in the flawed October 20 election must, for the good of Bolivia, step aside and let Bolivians rebuild their institutions,” Pompeo said in a statement.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Israel to reopen Rafah crossing after two-year shutdown of Gaza–Egypt border
Trump nominates Kevin Warsh as next US Federal Reserve chair
Türkiye opposes military action against Iran, backs peaceful resolution: Fidan
41 militants killed in Pakistan army's twin raids in country's southwest
Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN
Ukraine's Zelenskyy offers to halt energy strikes if Russia reciprocates
China vows to protect Hong Kong firm, CK Hutchison after Panama court voids port contracts
Türkiye is ready to mediate on tensions between US and Iran: Erdogan tells Pezeshkian
Syrian government and YPG agree to ceasefire and integration — report
China announces support for Cuba after Trump's new oil tariff order
Trump weighs Iran strike despite intel saying no imminent nuclear threat — report
Venezuela enacts sweeping hydrocarbon reforms, urges airlines and investors to return
Israel kills three more Palestinians in Gaza despite truce entering next stage
US lawmakers warn Nvidia chips are boosting China's military AI
Panama's top court rules Chinese-linked firm's canal port concessions unconstitutional