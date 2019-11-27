Iraqi officials said on Wednesday that three protesters were killed and 35 wounded by security forces in southern Iraq after the previous day’s sit-ins and road closures, raising the death toll to six people.

Two of the anti-government protesters were killed when security forces fired live ammunition to disperse crowds in the holy city of Karbala late Tuesday, security and medical officials said. One protester died of wounds suffered when a tear gas canister struck him in clashes earlier in the day. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

Demonstrations had raged in Baghdad and across the mostly Shia southern Iraq.

The protesters accuse the Shia-led government of being hopelessly corrupt and complain of poor public services and high unemployment.

At least 350 people have been killed and thousands wounded since Iraq’s protests started October 1, in what has become the largest grassroots protest movement in Iraq’s modern history.

Baghdad blasts