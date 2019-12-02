The Iranian consulate in southern Najaf province of Iraq was torched again amid ongoing protests, police and civil defence sources said and at least one protester was shot dead in anti-government demonstrations in Baghdad on Sunday.

Unknown attackers in Najaf torched the Iranian consulate, which was empty. It was the second time the building had been set ablaze in recent days, following an earlier fire started by protesters who stormed the structure.

Demonstrators closed roads, including those leading to a major commodities port in southern Iraq. A special judicial committee was formed to investigate demonstrator deaths.

Protesters entered the consulate in Najaf on Wednesday and set fire to the entire building, drawing a deadly response from security forces and escalating the unrest that has led to Abdul Mahdi’s resignation.

Over 400 people have been killed since October 1, when thousands took to the streets in mass protests in Baghdad and the predominantly Shia south.

Constitutional conundrum

Iraq’s parliament on Sunday formally accepted the prime minister’s resignation, but the path to replacing Adil Abdul Mahdi was clouded with legal questions that one lawmaker described as a “black hole in the constitution,” which does not clearly spell out the next step.

Parliament approved the resignation without a vote, according to four lawmakers in attendance.

Lawmakers acted on the legal opinion of the federal supreme court because existing laws do not provide clear procedures.

“According to the federal court’s interpretation, there is no need to vote,” lawmaker Sarkwat Shamsedine said during the session.

Lawmaker Mohamed al Daraji made the reference to a black hole in the law.

Following the approval, Parliament Speaker Mohamed al Halbousi asked President Barham Salih to nominate a new prime minister. The constitution requires parliament’s largest bloc to name a candidate for the premiership within 15 days.

Then the prime minister-designate has 30 days to form a government.

Officials and experts warned of a potential political crisis because the question of which coalition constitutes the largest bloc is unresolved.

Sairoon and Fatah alliance

Abdul Mahdi’s nomination as prime minister was the product of a provisional alliance between parliament’s two main blocs, Sairoon, led by cleric Muqtada al Sadr, and Fatah, which includes leaders associated with the paramilitary Popular Mobilization Units headed by Hadi al Amiri.

In the May 2018 election, neither coalition won a commanding plurality that would have enabled it to name the premier alone.

To avoid a political crisis, Sairoon and Fatah forged a precarious union.

Salih began making rounds with different political blocs to reach a consensus, one lawmaker who requested anonymity in line with regulations said.