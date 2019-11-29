Djibouti's biggest mosque Abdulhamid II was opened to the public on Friday and was inaugurated by Turkish and Djibouti officials.

The multi-purpose building, also housing a school, in the strategic eastern African country was built by Turkey's Presidency of Religious Affairs (Diyanet in Turkey).

During the opening ceremony, Turkish Parliament Speaker Mustafa Sentop said the complex will serve to strengthen ties of "our religion, culture and brotherhood."

Sentop said while the mosque reflects Ottoman architecture, prayers are the ornament of the mosque.

He said the new complex is proof of warm relations between Djibouti and Turkey in recent years and both countries have left challenges behind.