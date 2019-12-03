The 2008 global financial crisis was one of the biggest economic shocks the world has witnessed since the Great Depression. It has been over a decade now, and most might have even forgotten about it. However, those who pay close attention would know that several economies have not yet been able to recover. Growth rates in advanced economies are still low, and the business environment remains fragile.

Now, the main discussion in policy circles is whether a genuine normalisation is even possible. In that regard, recent trends in policy-making, especially in central banking, have reached a new milestone and are creating the case for a new paradigm in economic policy. A heated debate is underway, and according to many, we are at the brink of a revolution in the way we perceive policy-making.

In recent months, central banks in major economies including the EU, the US, and Japan, have reduced interest rates to boost economic growth. Interest rates had already been quite low since the 2008 financial crisis, and now, all these economies have near-zero or even negative real interest rates, which economists once believed impossible. A negative real interest rate basically means that, when inflation is accounted for, the bank is paying a premium to the borrowers.

We have never seen anything like this before. Of course, central banks have a mandate to keep employment low and growth steady. Typically, they accomplish that by reducing interest rates when economic growth slows, and unemployment starts to rise and then raise them again when the ship steadies. By doing that, they incentivise consumers and investors to borrow at a lower price in recessionary periods and control inflation and debt in boom periods.

When the crisis hit in 2008, central banks followed precisely this pattern. They sharply lowered their real interest rates to support growth and investment. Except, at that time, interest rates dropped to lows that were never seen before. What is truly unique in this scenario is that central banks have not been able to reverse this process since. Instead, abnormally low interest rates persisted way longer than was forecast.

Interest rates in Europe first hit the zero mark in 2012, and then turned negative in 2014. Most recently, the European Central Bank (ECB) pushed its rate further below zero to record low levels of -0.5 percent.

In his last announcement, former ECB President Mario Draghi said governments should take more initiative to overcome growth fragility. The new ECB President Christine Lagarde echoed that in her first message.

In the US, The Federal Reserve System started to increase interest rates in 2017 in an attempt to normalise monetary policy. It announced that it would target a range between 3-3.5 percent by late 2019 if the trend in growth can be sustained. However, by March 2019, the Fed announced that it would reduce interest rates again. Since then, interest rates are back to the 2-2.5 percent range. So, once again, monetary normalisation has hit a snag.

The situation is not much different in other major economies. Interest rates in the UK have already been at historic lows since the crisis. Japan has been in this situation for a very, very long time. That’s why the current process in other economies is referred to as the ‘Japanization’ of the world economy.