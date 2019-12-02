A young man was killed and five other people were wounded on Monday in a new protest against UN forces in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), an AFP news agency reporter said.

The reporter said police repeatedly fired warning shots in a bid to disperse a new protest.

He then saw a corpse being taken to Beni hospital by fellow protesters. The head of the hospital morgue confirmed that the body had been fatally wounded by gunfire.

Threats from militias

Demonstrations have erupted in the city of Beni, where local people accuse the UN force MONUSCO of failing to protect them against a notorious militia, the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF).

Eastern DRC has been troubled for years by militias that control swathes of territory and exploit its mineral wealth.

The DRC army launched operations against the ADF at the end of October. In response, the ADF has carried out massacres in an apparent bid to discourage civilians from helping the military.

Another 27 people were hacked to death on Wednesday, bringing the number of people killed in militia violence in and around Beni to 107 since November 5.

UN in the line of fire

The mounting toll has sparked anger, which is being channelled especially against MONUSCO, one of the biggest UN peacekeeping operations in the world.

The force comprises more than 16,500 military personnel and observers, 1,300 police and at least 4,000 civilians.

But it has been struggling in a vast country beset by armed groups as well as an Ebola epidemic, poverty and poor governance.

At least eight people have been killed in anti-MONUSCO demonstrations since November 23, according to an AFP toll.