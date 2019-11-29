On the evening of November 27, Iraqi protesters chanted a slogan repeated since the beginning of the protests as they spread from Baghdad to the south: “Iran out, Iran out!”

Almost two months since the protests kicked off, disillusionment with Iran’s hand in Iraqi affairs reached its peak as protesters not only chanted anti-Iranian slogans but set fire to Iran’s consulate in Najaf, a city at the centre of the historic relationship between Iraq and Iran’s Shias.

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi’s said on Friday that he will submit his resignation to parliament in the wake of security forces’ violent response to protesters. Mahdi previously rejected resigning after meetings with the commander of Iranian Revolutionary Guards’ Quds Force. Reports said Iraq’s most influential Shia cleric, Grand Ayatollah Ali al Sistani’s call for a change in the leadership has led to the decision.

Here’s why the burning of the Iranian consulate in Najaf carries so much weight:

Najaf is the centre of pilgrimage through the Shia Islamic world

Najaf is an important religious hub for Shias in Iran as it is home to some of the most sacred shrines for the Shia branch of Islam. Najaf carries particular importance for being the final resting place of Ali Ibn Abu Talib, the son in law and companion of the prophet Mohammed. Shia Muslims see Ali as the legitimate successor to the Prophet.

A large number of Shia Muslims travel to Najaf and Karbala every year to take part in Shia pilgrimage of Arbaeen, regarded as the largest annual public gathering in the world.

The city is also home to one of the most important seminary centres training Shiite clergymen.

The Big Four refers to the four most high ranking Grand Ayatollahs based in the holy Shia city. The most senior among the four is Sistani.

Sistani and mah

The country’s Hashd al Shaabi forces, also named as Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF), which had a vital role in the fight against Daesh, were founded after Sistani’s call during a Friday sermon. Sistani opposed the group, primarily funded and commanded by Iran when it wanted to participate in the elections. But the group expanded its military influence into politics after the territorial defeat of Daesh.

Regarding the protest movement, Sistani said Iraqis have the right to choose their leaders -- a statement perceived as support to the Iraqis taking to the streets. Yet, the Iran-backed PMF is protective of Sistani after the Najaf consulate burning.

“We will cut the hand of anyone trying to get near (Grand Ayatollah Ali) al Sistani,” commander Abu Mahdi al Muhandis said in a statement on the PMF website.

Following the incident, Sistani warned a civil war and called for Mahdi to consider his choices - a move that seems to have led to the announcement from Mahdi that he will resign.