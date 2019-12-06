One morning in early 1942, German military authorities called and informed the National Museum in Sarajevo that the Nazi General Johann Hans Fortner, commander of the 718th division, was going to visit the Museum.

Jozo Petrovic, the Museum director, conveyed this to his colleague and Museum curator Dervis Korkut. Korkut immediately asked for the keys to the safe. Together they went to the basement, opened the safe, and Korkut took the Sarajevo Haggadah and hid it in the waistband of his trousers.

After a tour of the Museum, General Fortner demanded they give him the Haggadah. Although accounts differ, none of which can be confirmed categorically, what is certain is that the Haggadah was not given to Fortner. Korkut brought it home, after which he gave it to a trustworthy imam in a mountain village mosque, who protected it until it was safe.

Hailing from an influential religious family, Korkut studied in Istanbul and spoke several languages. Istanbul at that time, was awash with revolutionary ideas and dissidents.

Korkut, along with other students, witnessed this turbulent era and graduated around the same time that a Serb terrorist assassinated the Austro-Hungarian Archduke Franz Ferdinand in June 1914.

The war was already underway when Korkut returned to Bosnia, and he soon became a military imam in the Austro-Hungarian Army, spending time on the frontlines with the Bosniak regiment.

After the First World War, the new Kingdom of Serbs, Croats and Slovenes was formed. Elections were held on November 1920, and Korkut campaigned for the Yugoslav Muslim Organization, the largest Bosniak political party.

During the elections, Milorad Draskovic, the Serb Minister of Interior, initiated a process to strip Yugoslav Jews of their voting rights. During the electioneering in the town of Derventa, Korkut gave a speech in favour of Jews and spoke against Draskovic’s policies.

The Yugoslav Muslim Organization performed well in the election and recommended that Korkut be made the head of the Muslim Department in the Ministry of Religions. However, Korkut’s work at the Ministry was not well received by Serb nationalists, and after three years the Serb Radical Party managed to have him removed.

Korkut returned to work as a teacher and soon became a curator at the National Museum in Sarajevo. Over the next ten years, he would change jobs on many occasions, including a one year stint as the Mufti of Travnik. It is believed the regular change of employment was ascribed to his forthright manner.

In 1937, he would return to the National Museum in Sarajevo. On the eve of the Second World War, anti-Semitism in Yugoslavia was growing, with the Belgrade authorities initiated laws that targeted the Jewish population. This atmosphere also slowly spread to Sarajevo, so Korkut reacted by writing an article “Anti-Semitism is foreign to the Muslims of Bosnia and Herzegovina”, published in Belgrade in 1940, on the eve of the war.

In October 1941, Korkut would reiterate his stand by co-signing the Sarajevo Resolution, alongside several members of the Sarajevo Bosniak Muslim social elite – a public condemnation of and distancing from Nazi and Ustasha crimes.

Korkut didn't just talk the talk.