British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is under fire for his alleged exploitation of Friday’s terrorist attack in London in order to secure victory at the polls.

Jack Merrit, who was 25, was killed alongside Saskia Jones, 23, near London Bridge by a man with a previous terror offence.

The attacker, Usman Khan, had been released early and was supposed to be under supervision, had taped long knives to each hand and wore a hoax suicide vest.

He was later tackled to the ground by pedestrians before police shot and killed him.

Merrit was a Cambridge University graduate who worked on programmes aimed at rehabilitating those who have been radicalised by terrorist ideology.

After his death, his family pled with politicians not to exploit his death for political capital ahead of the UK’s election next week.

Most appear to have paid heed but Johnson stands accused of exploiting the tragedy for his own political gain.