French President Emmanuel Macron started on an optimistic note when he came to power in 2017, defeating his far-right competitor Marine Le Pen. He was quick to earn global attention as he championed efforts to tackle climate change and also asserted himself as a powerbroker in the Middle East.

But along the way, he also made some audacious decisions which later had big ramifications on both local and foreign stage. Here’s a look at where Macron could have gone wrong.

Economy and services:

Months after becoming president, the former investment banker said he would cut popular housing benefits provided to low-income renters as part of a wider policy. It caused a sharp decrease in his popularity ratings.

He also scrapped wealth tax, giving tax breaks to the richest French people, and then swiftly increased fuel prices--the two unpopular moves earned him a nickname Président des riches (the President of the rich).

In October 2018, people came out on to the streets demanding lower fuel prices, a reintroduction of the solidarity tax on wealth and a hike in the minimum wage. This marked the beginning of the popular protest movement, the Gilets Jaunes, Yellow Vests, which shook the Macron presidency to its core.

In early 2019, as the Yellow Vest movement started to ebb, Macron rolled out a plan to reduce income tax for middle-class workers and scrap housing tax.

In September this year, the French government introduced the 2020 budget plan that Macron promised to appease the Yellow Vest protesters.

Macron’s popularity meanwhile has waned. Two years after his presidency, his popularity has plummeted at home with his approval rating at 37 percent and disapproval rating at 63 percent, according to the Ifop-Fiducial poll. His disapproval rating was 58 percent in April 2018.

The country is now facing a new wave of protests, due to plans to reform the country’s pension system, as France has one of the most expensive pension systems in the world.

Migration

While campaigning for the presidency, Macron had promised for a more humane asylum policy after taking the seat from the far-right leader Le Pen who had anti-immigration views. His administration launched a programme called Volont’r under the government’s broader Service Civique initiative with the aim to help refugees. Under the programme, French citizens would help refugees to learn languages or develop skills.

But a policy u-turn seemed to follow. In 2018, Macron introduced a measure allowing the French authorities to double the amount of time they can detain refugees whose asylum applications have been denied. Several MPs from Macron’s party didn’t agree with the plan as they said this would be a step leading faster deportations, but French lawmakers approved it.

In the next year, a controversial remark that summarised his immigration policy sparked criticism as the French elections approached.

“In order to be able to welcome everyone decently, we shouldn’t be too attractive a country,” the French president told Europe 1 radio station on the sidelines of a United Nations summit in New York on November 7.