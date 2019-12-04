Ahead of the NATO summit on December 3-4, which also marks 70 years of the world’s most enduring military alliance, French President Emmanuel Macron made a series of comments that revealed a number of divisions among the alliance.

At the summit, Macron, who previously argued that the alliance is “brain dead,” has continued to make comments in a similar vein, saying that he stands by his words, angering US President Donald Trump, who has found them “very insulting” and a “very, very nasty statement essentially to 28 countries” referring to the rest of NATO’s members.

Macron’s assertiveness before and during the summit surprised a few as the young leader seems to want to stamp France’s authority in Europe, which has been exhausted by quarrels among the EU partners as Germany’s most influential leader is on her way out and Britain is preoccupied by Brexit.

“President Macron is seizing that moment, seeking to be disruptive in his own way, and so we will see how that works,” Heather A. Conley, Director of the Europe program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, told The New York Times.

“He’s increasingly isolating himself within Europe,” Conley said of Macron’s bold words.

As Macron casts doubts on NATO, he has been thinking out loud about his plans for a European Union army to replace the organisation.

“Since I took office I’ve championed the notion of European military and technological sovereignty,” Macron said in an Economist interview.

“So I think the first thing to do is to regain military sovereignty. I pushed European defence issues to the forefront as soon as I took office, at the European level, at the Franco-German level,” Macron insisted.

His German partner, Chancellor Angela Merkel, who is set to leave politics in 2021 and left her party’s leadership post last year, is not so sure about Macron’s strategy.

She criticised Macron’s “brain dead” comment as “sweeping judgments” and found them unnecessary under current circumstances.