The most senior Emirati official in Syria has praised the ‘wise’ leadership of the country’s autocrat Bashar al Assad in the latest sign that ties between the two have normalised.

Abu Dhabi’s embassy in Damascus re-opened in 2018 after the UAE broke off relations with Assad and sided with Syrian revolutionaries in 2011.

Despite more than half a million deaths in the Syrian regime’s war against the opposition, the use of chemical weapons, and the industrial-scale torture and murder of dissidents, the Emirati government has made a dramatic reversal of its anti-Assad stance.

Early signs of a rapprochement were visible when the Syrian regime conducted deportations of Syrian families back to Damascus, where they were liable to political persecution, torture, and forced military service.

Emirati ambassador to Syria Abdul Hakim Ibrahim al Nuaimi, said that UAE-Syria ties were “based on Arab unification through a moderate policy,” the pro-Assad regime, Al Masdar News reported.

The change in stance coincides with the Assad regime’s successes in the Syrian Civil War driven by Iranian-trained militias and Russian air power.