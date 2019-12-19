The US Senate voted to lift a more than three-decade arms embargo on Southern Cyprus Greek Administration (SCGA) on Tuesday, escalating tensions in the region.

The Senate passed two more bills in support of SCGA, siding with the administration's ongoing energy disputes with Washington's NATO ally Turkey.

For many security analysts, the move is likely to destabilise the strategically sensitive Eastern Mediterranean and complicate the peace between Turkey, the SCGA and Greece.

“Arming the Southern Cyprus Administration and Greece is a threat to Turkey despite the US claims the main reason for lifting the embargo is Russia," Mesut Hakki Casin, a professor of international relations at Yeditepe University, told TRT World.

"It also means the US will be arming a non-NATO member, pitting it against a NATO member, which not only threatens Turkish people but also Cypriot Turks."

Waiting for US President Donald Trump to sign it into law, the US decision "will have no outcome other than hampering efforts towards a settlement on the island and creating a dangerous escalation", the Turkish foreign ministry said in a statement late Tuesday.

Relations between Ankara and Washington are at one of the lowest points in recent history as the latter ignored the security threats of the former during the ongoing Syrian civil war. In 2015, the US forged ties with the YPG, a Syrian affiliate of the PKK, which has waged war against Turkey for several decades, killing tens of thousands of civilians and security personnel.

With the lifting of the arms embargo, experts say the US is opening a new front against Turkey from the Eastern Mediterranean.