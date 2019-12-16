The Hungarian parliament has passed a package of laws which afford great control over cultural activities across the country, prompting outrage from critics, opposition politicians, and theatres.

The law places culturally important institutions throughout Hungary under the discretion of the country’s central budget and establishes a National Cultural Council to oversee such institutions.

The law places local-run theatres under this financing scheme, though they will be able to request a mixed operating structure from the government.

Tamas Jordan, director of the Weores Sandor Theatre in Szombathely, a city on Hungary’s western border with Austria, was quoted as saying “every Hungarian who has a clear conscience” must take a stand against the culture bill.

Fidesz has held a constitutional majority in the Hungarian parliament since 2010. Critics say the government, led by Prime Minister Viktor Orban, has limited freedom of press, instituted anti-immigrant policies, limited the independence of the judiciary among other accusations, in its bid to create an “illiberal democracy”.

The new law on cultural institutions is widely viewed by critics as a continuation of these policies.

Large protest

Before the law was passed, the Katona Jozsef Theatre organised a large demonstration, which culminated in downtown Budapest. Sandor Kemecsei, a demonstrator in his thirties at Madach Square, near the city’s transportation hub, told TRT World he’s growing tired of “Fidesz trying to control everything.

“It’s been almost ten years of Fidesz control,” Kemecsei continued. “Almost everything we see in the media, every building that’s constructed in Budapest, it’s all because they said so. Now we will have to get their approval for the theatre.”

Large protests against government policies are not common in Hungary, but events over the last year have embolden demonstrators.

Last December, students and labour unions joined to protest as the Central European University, funded by George Soros, was “kicked out” of Budapest due to laws passed by the government in 2017.

Simultaneously, the parliament passed a series of bills that counter protesters called the “Slave Laws”, which made it easier for companies to arrange overtime hours without immediately providing overtime pay to alleviate Hungary’s labour shortage.

“I think the protests and other actions have motivated us to go to the streets, and to vote”, Kemecsei said.

In October, Budapest elected an opposition mayor, Gergely Karacsony, unseating the Fidesz incumbent.

The new mayor froze all construction in the capital after his election – much of it carried out by companies close to Fidesz – pending review.