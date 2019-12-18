The Kuala Lumpur summit will formally begin on Thursday morning in the Malaysian capital to deliberate upon issues faced by the Muslim world.

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani are the top leaders participating in the event.

Pakistan leader Imran Khan was originally slated to attend, but withdrew this week in a move seen to assuage its ally, Saudi Arabia.

Khan held a telephone discussion with the Malaysian prime minister "to inform of his inability to attend the summit, where the Pakistani leader was expected to speak and share his thoughts on the state of affairs of the Islamic world", according to Malaysian prime ministry.

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Saudi Arabia and the UAE concerns the summit could cause a "division in ummah", Dawnreported.

Saudi Arabia said the summit was the "wrong forum" for matters of importance to the world's 1.75 billion Muslims, though some analysts suspected the kingdom feared being diplomatically isolated by regional rivals Iran, Qatar and Turkey.

Mahathir also held a video conference with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz to allay concerns that the summit was aimed to replace any existing Muslim body.

"The summit, which is into its fifth edition, is a non-governmental organisation initiative supported by the Malaysian government and is not intended to create a new bloc as alluded to by some of its critics. In addition, the summit is not a platform to discuss religion or religious affairs, but specifically to address the state of affairs of the Muslim Ummah," Mahathir's office said in a statement.

The summit will deliberate on issues and find new and workable solutions to problems afflicting the Muslim world and seek to revive the Islamic civilisation, the organisers said. The issues which are expected to dominate the summit include governance, human resource development, corruption and Islamophobia.