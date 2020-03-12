Pakistani authorities arrested a media mogul on corruption charges Thursday, in a decades-old case his representatives said was motivated by a desire to retaliate following the broadcast of several investigative programmes.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested Mir Shakeel-ur-Rehman – the editor-in-chief of the Jang Group that includes some of Pakistan's biggest newspapers and the Geo television network – over a land transaction dating back to 1986, accusing him of scoring illegal concessions in the purchase of plots in Lahore.

In a statement, Geo denied the allegations against Rehman, saying all taxes and legal requirements pertaining to the property purchase had been fulfilled.

Geo said the NAB only arrested Rehman because of investigative pieces his channels had conducted into the bureau.

Over the past 18 months the NAB has "sent our reporters, producers and editors – directly and indirectly – over a dozen threatening notices," the statement read, adding that the bureau had said it would shut down "our channels... due to our reporting and our programmes about NAB".