Turkey’s defence minister Hulusi Akar held a meeting with his British counterpart Ben Wallace in Ankara on Thursday.

Akar received Wallace, who was in Ankara as an official guest, with a military ceremony, according to a statement from Turkey's Defence Ministry.

The main topics of discussion were regional defence and security issues, especially in Syria’s Idlib province, and the defence industry.

The two ministers emphasized their determination to stop the bloodshed in Idlib, preserving stability on Turkey's borders and preventing a humanitarian crisis in war-torn Syria.

Regarding these issues, the importance of mutual dialogue and collaboration was stressed.