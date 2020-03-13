The United States should "think twice" before giving Malaysia back the money recovered from an anti-kleptocracy probe into state fund 1MDB, former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Friday, as the party accused of graft at 1MDB was back in power.

Mahathir, 94, abruptly resigned last month before being replaced by Muhyiddin Yassin, whose coalition includes the former ruling party United Malays National Organisation despite voters rejecting UMNO in the 2018 general election amid a backlash over the multibillion-dollar scandal at 1MDB.

The US Department of Justice (DoJ) says over $4.5 billion was looted from 1MDB under UMNO prime minister Najib Razak, who is now on trial for allegedly receiving some of the stolen money.

The DoJ, in its biggest-ever anti-kleptocracy case, has recouped about $1 billion from the seizure and sale of assets allegedly bought with 1MDB funds.

The DoJ returned nearly $200 million to Malaysia in May, but a second transfer of about $240 million was delayed last month amid uncertainty following Mahathir’s resignation, sources have said.

Mahathir said the DoJ should re-consider its decision to send the money to Malaysia after the return of Najib's party to the government.

"When we took over, the DoJ was willing to give it to us because we overthrew the people who stole the money," he said in an interview.