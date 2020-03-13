We all have a lot of questions out there about the coronavirus disease, which is caused by the virus known as severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 or SARS-CoV-2.

As experts and states struggle to contain the pandemic, we try to bring some clarity to the online explosion of information — some of it irrelevant and some of it utterly ridiculous.

Should I be worried about children getting the coronavirus?

Dr Arisina Ma, president of Hong Kong’s Public Doctors Association, says paediatric infection is rare and mild.

“There is no scientific explanation at this stage,” Ma tells TRT World.

“The median age is 34 to 62,” she says.

Who is at risk for really falling very sick with the coronavirus?

“Age is definitely a factor as is being a man and over the age of 60,” Ma says.

“Chronic illnesses, like diabetes, ischaemic heart disease, chronic obstructive airway disease, are linked to severe infection,” explains Ma.

Ma, an internal medicine physician who specialises in geriatrics, is working on the front line of the epidemic, in the isolation wards.

How far does the virus travel?

Well, uncovered coughs and sneezes can travel up to eight metres. Business Insider draws an uncomfortably vivid picture by describing that as the length of five office desks.

Since much about the virus is still not known, it is unclear exactly how long the virus can survive outside a host.

How long does it stay on surfaces?

On hard surfaces, such as tables and chairs, coronaviruses can survive more than 48 hours in cool temperatures and low humidity, Ma says.

“On gloves or [hospital] gowns, it can survive for several hours to days.”

Is the coronavirus disease really like the flu?

Doesn’t the flu kill more people? Isn’t it more deadly? This is the argument being dragged out like a tired party trick by everyone — even US President Trump.

But what do experts say?

As things stand, the coronavirus has a higher mortality rate.

Ma tells TRT World, “The mortality rate of the flu is 0.1 percent and that of coronavirus is 1 to 2 percent.”

The World Health Organization says coronavirus is more deadly than the seasonal flu, putting the case fatality rate between 3 to 4 percent.

Also, she reminds us, there is no vaccine available as yet to protect people from the SARS-CoV2, which causes the coronavirus disease.

As WHO’s Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says, Covid-19 is a more severe disease which people have not built up immunity to, unlike the seasonal flu.

What does 'case fatality rate' mean and can it be taken at face value?

The WHO explains that as the number of reported deaths divided by the reported cases.

“The death rate will change, likely decline, as more cases are diagnosed and as milder or asymptomatic cases are factored in,” Dr Anthony Fauci from the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases points out to JAMA.