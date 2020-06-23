The US is no longer demanding Syrian regime leader Bashar Al Assad step down from office, and is instead seeking a radical change in the regime's behaviour.

"We are not demanding total victory. We are not saying that Assad has to go," President Donald Trump's special envoy for the country's conflict, Ambassador James Jeffrey said during a virtual conference hosted by the Washington, DC-based Middle East Institute think tank on Monday.

Instead, Jeffrey said, Washington wants to see "a dramatic shift in the behaviour of this regime as we have seen seldom in the world." He referenced in particular the major overhaul of the Japanese government following its defeat in World War II.

"That’s the kind of reform we need to see, whether that can happen under this leader and the people around him we don’t know," he said.

The remarks are a far cry from the regime-change demands previously voiced by the US that "Assad must go."

US sanctions on Syria