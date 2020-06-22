Doctors Without Borders (MSF) has condemned a Greek government decision to extend a lockdown for migrant camps, accusing the authorities of using the coronavirus crisis as a pretext.

The row comes as the country is loosening lockdown measures for the general population, reopening businesses and admitting foreign visitors for the start of the tourist season.

"We can't keep silent any longer," said Marco Sandrone, MSF coordinator on Monday at the Moria camp on Lesbos, one of the most overcrowded in Greece's Aegean islands but where no coronavirus cases have been recorded.

"The reason for the lockdown (in the camps) cannot be linked to public health," he told AFP.

"The people in the camps do not represent a threat," Sandrone said, arguing that on the contrary, they are a population at risk who should be evacuated from the camp as soon as possible.

Instead, they were being kept indoors, with public health concerns being used as a pretext, he said.

"This is extremely dangerous rhetoric" because migrants risk being "even more stigmatised because of the coronavirus," Sandrone said.

In fact, new arrivals at the camp pose a risk of infection to current residents, he argued.