Three rebel fighters have been killed in a gun battle with Indian troops in the heart of the restive Kashmir's main city of Srinagar, two days after eight rebels were killed in another gunfight.

The rebels were killed in a firefight in the Zoonimar area of the densely populated old city of Srinagar, a police officer who asked to remain anonymous told AFP news agency on Sunday.

One home was destroyed during the clashes. The killings of rebels stoked fresh protests in the area, witnesses said.

India snapped mobile and internet services in the entire Srinagar district, local media reported.

This was a second such encounter in the old city and took the death toll of alleged rebel fighters to over 100 this year.

India ups raids despite coronavirus

New Delhi has been stepping up counter-insurgency efforts in the disputed territory since the nationwide coronavirus lockdown was imposed in late March.

Just over a month ago, the son of a top resistance leader and his associate were killed in the city.

The May incident – a day-long firefight that saw 15 homes blown up by police and soldiers – was the first armed encounter between rebels and Indian troops in Srinagar in two years.

Popular uprising

Rebel groups have fought for decades for the region's independence or its merger with Pakistan and enjoy broad popular support.

The fighting has left tens of thousands dead, mostly civilians, since 1989.

India has more than 500,000 troops stationed in Kashmir, a Himalayan territory also claimed by Pakistan.

Indian fire kills teenager in Pakistani Kashmir

A 13-year-old girl was killed in Pakistani-administered Kashmir on Sunday in an exchange of gunfire along the de facto border with the Indian-administered side of the region, according to the Pakistani military.

Amid heightened tensions between the South Asian nuclear rivals, the Pakistani army accused Indian border forces of targeting civilians on the Pakistani side of the disputed Kashmir valley, claiming that the girl's mother and a 12-year-old boy were also wounded due to "indiscriminate" fire.