Anyone who has followed Egypt’s economic trajectory in recent years, would be uneasy at the remarks President Abdel Fattah el Sisi made over the weekend about sending troops into Libya in support of General Khalifa Haftar’s retreating forces.

The fallout of the coronavirus pandemic on travel and consumption, has hit developing countries on an unprecedented scale - and Egyptians are already feeling the pain.

From falling remittances, vacant tourist locations and a decline in income from the Suez Canal, Cairo has multiple problems to deal with at the moment.

Egypt’s real GDP growth rate for the fiscal year - which ends this month - is expected to drop to 0.4 percent compared to an earlier forecast of 5.5 percent, says Callee Davis, an economist at NKC African.

“Recent global developments do not bode well for Egypt’s current account as Egypt’s main forex earners - tourism, remittances and petroleum and non-petroleum exports - will be hard hit by the global pandemic,” she told TRT World.

The foreign reserves which were at a comfortable $45 billion before the pandemic struck, have since been on the slide. In just two months, they dropped to $37 billion in April as loan repayments were made and foreign investment flowed out.

The reserves will hit a low of $31 billion this year, according to rating agency Fitch.

Egypt is among those cash-strapped countries rushing to avail the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) emergency loans, signing a deal last month to borrow $2.8 billion to boost its rapidly falling foreign currency reserves. It’s also in talks to take an additional $5 billion in a standby IMF loan.

Problems on multiple fronts

Even before the pandemic struck, Egyptians were feeling the pain of austerity measures implemented after a 2016 loan deal with the IMF.

Nearly one third of the people in the Middle East’s most populated country live below the poverty line - many dependent on government handouts.

Anger and frustration over a lack of jobs, political repression and corruption erupted into scattered protests late last year when reports emerged that Sisi and his aides spent money on luxuries while their people suffered.

Egypt has devalued its currency, increased taxes and raised the price of electricity as part of the austerity drive.