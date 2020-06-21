Libya's UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) has denounced Egypt's warning of military intervention in Libya, labelling it a "declaration of war".

"This is a hostile act, direct interference, and amounts to a declaration of war," the GNA said in a statement on Sunday.

For the Libyan state, "interference in its internal affairs, attacks on its sovereignty, whether by declarations... like those of the Egyptian president or by support for putschists, militias, and mercenaries, is unacceptable," the GNA said.

The GNA called on the international community to "assume its responsibilities with regard to this escalation".

It said it was open to "all impartial mediation... under the aegis of the UN" but rejected "unilateral or extrajudicial initiatives".

The war of words comes after Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi warned that if Libyan army advanced on the strategic city of Sirte – some 450-km east of Tripoli – it could provoke a "direct" intervention by Cairo.

Egypt 'playing the drums of war'

Angered by Sisi's comments, one Libyan official accused Sisi of "playing the drums of war" and creating another Yemen-like situation.

Egypt has intervened in Libya's internal affairs for four years, Abdurrahman Shater, a member of Libyan High Council of State said late on Saturday.

He said Libya's security and democracy have been in danger since Sisi insisted on bringing in military troops that Libyans did not accept.

"Take your hands off us, do not repeat the tragedy in Yemen," Shater said.

Sisi alluded to the possibility of sending "external military missions if required," and said that "any direct intervention in Libya has already become legitimate internationally," while in Matrouh, near the Libyan border.

Sisi told his army to "be prepared to carry out any mission here within our borders, or if necessary outside our borders."

"Sirte and Jufra are a red line," he said.

