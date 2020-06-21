Protesters demanding jobs in Tunisia's energy sector have blocked roads with burning tyres after the arrest of an activist before security forces responded with tear gas on Sunday.

For weeks, demonstrators at a protest camp in the southern Tataouine region have demanded authorities make good on a 2017 promise to provide jobs in the gas and oil sector to thousands of unemployed.

They have blocked roads around the El Kamour pumping station to prevent tanker trucks from entering the facility but until Sunday the protest had been largely peaceful.

The protest turned violent after the arrest of an activist "wanted" by the authorities, the governor of Tataouine, Adel Werghi, told a local radio station.

The activist arrested the night before, was identified as Tarek Haddad, the spokesman for the protesters.

An AFP correspondent said demonstrators demanding his release set tyres ablaze in Tataouine and pelted security forces with stones.

Security forces responded with tear gas and the situation remained tense with intermittent clashes throughout the afternoon.

The interior ministry said 10 people were arrested after a group of protesters "tried to attack police stations with Molotov cocktails".