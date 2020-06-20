Hundreds of people in Paris have protested against racism and police violence and in memory of Black men who died following encounters with French police or under suspicious circumstances.

Many protesters congregated in the central Place de la Republique on Saturday.

Some carried a placard bearing the words "Justice For Ibo," a reference to Ibrahima Bah, 22, who died in an October motorbike crash in the Paris suburbs of Villiers-le-Bel wile allegedly trying to escape a police check.

Bah's family blames the police for his death.

The protesters marched to the former home of Lamine Dieng, a 25-year-old Franco-Senegalese man arrested in 2007 who died in a police van.

A separate demonstration in support of undocumented workers planned to join up with the anti-racism march.

Last week, it emerged that the French government agreed to pay $162,000 to Dieng's relatives, after 13 years of legal wrangling.

Police violence against Blacks and Arabs

Others linked the protest with the case of George Floyd, an African American man whose death in the US city of Minneapolis galvanized protesters around the globe to rally against racism and police brutality.