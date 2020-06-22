WORLD
3 MIN READ
Equestrians in Gaza compete again as coronavirus curbs eased
The Palestinian Equestrian Federation halted horse-riding classes and local contests in late February as a precaution against the spread of the pandemic - a blow to one of the few sports activities in the congested and impoverished enclave.
Equestrians in Gaza compete again as coronavirus curbs eased
A rider interacts with his horse before competing in a local show jumping that resumed after Palestinians eased the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) restrictions, in Gaza City June 18, 2020. / Reuters
June 22, 2020

Wearing riding pants, logo-decorated shirts and helmets, equestrians in Gaza resumed local competitions on Thursday as coronavirus restrictions were eased.

The Palestinian Equestrian Federation halted horse-riding classes and local contests in late February as a precaution against the spread of the pandemic - a blow to one of the few sports activities in the congested and impoverished enclave.

Horse riding became popular in Gaza over the past three years.

The number of riders - including girls - has grown to 200, according to the federation.

Around half of those were taking part on the two-day contest that began on Thursday.

'Happy to be back'

Sami Zeyara, the federation's assistant secretary-general, said the hiatus would force them to extend the season into early 2021.

RECOMMENDED

"I am very happy to be back to competitions. Together with my horse, Diesel, we hope to come first," said 12-year-old Hala al-Batrawi.

Contestants were divided in six categories. The most junior group included children under the age of 10, known to many as the "Smurfs."

"I have worked hard to get back into shape, and I want to prove myself in this competition," said Mohammad al-Sadi, 16, standing next to his horse Plutonium.

Sitting around tables separated by flower boxes in deference to social-distancing, spectators cheered when riders crossed the finishing line and applauded those who faltered or fell.

Gaza, which has been run by the Islamist Hamas group since 2007, has reported 72 coronavirus cases and one death.

Local football games resumed on Friday, with no spectators, according to the Palestinian Football Federation.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Iran urges UN action over 'foreign interference' as protests continue
Türkiye opposes 'any military intervention' against Iran: Fidan
EU, foreign envoys urge urgent action to rescue South Sudan peace process
Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz receives US Envoy Tom Barrack in Ankara
Beijing decries 'China spy' claims after France charges professor over Chinese delegation visit
Nearly 900-year-old madrasa unearthed during urban renewal project in central Anatolia
Saudi foreign minister discusses regional de-escalation with Iranian, Omani, Qatari counterparts
Syrian president says ‘door remains open’ for YPG to integrate to state
Rights groups warn Israel's execution bill will legalise state killing of Palestinians
Ailing astronaut forces early return in NASA’s first-ever space station medical evacuation
Officials signal no decision as US weighs Iran military options
Italy’s Meloni calls to ‘defend free international order’ as she begins three-day Japan visit
Russia expels British diplomat over spying allegations
Macron convenes an emergency meeting to discuss the situations in Greenland and Iran
Finnish PM supports social media ban for children under 15, citing decline in physical activity